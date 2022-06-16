NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.68

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.68 and last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 131780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLOK. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.46%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,179,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,333,000 after buying an additional 170,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,285,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,497,000 after buying an additional 1,248,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,944,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,050,000 after buying an additional 953,733 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,923,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,623,000 after buying an additional 1,488,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

