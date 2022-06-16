NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.81

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.81 and last traded at C$6.81, with a volume of 58111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.83, a current ratio of 68.08 and a quick ratio of 67.66.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). Analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 54,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.27, for a total transaction of C$557,401.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at C$39,556.19. Also, Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 35,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total transaction of C$288,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 610,847 shares in the company, valued at C$4,947,860.70.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

