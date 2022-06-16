NuCypher (NU) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.03 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $117.92 million and $11.03 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

