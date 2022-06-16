Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Trading Up 1.6%

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $12.19. Approximately 26,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,059,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVCT shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Nuvectis Pharma from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Sunday, April 17th.

Get Nuvectis Pharma alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87.

Nuvectis Pharma ( NASDAQ:NVCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ron Bentsur bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $53,410.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hoberman bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,436. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 41,123 shares of company stock valued at $602,061 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCT. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter valued at $4,076,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter valued at $59,000.

About Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.