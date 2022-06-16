Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,300 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the May 15th total of 172,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 21.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQX traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,787. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.493 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

