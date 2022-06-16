O3Swap (O3) Price Reaches $1.97

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. O3Swap has a market capitalization of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One O3Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,879.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,999.27 or 0.42548541 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00425045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00083451 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00012092 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

