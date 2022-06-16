Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.35

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.35 and traded as low as $6.24. Ocean Bio-Chem shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 13,697 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $60.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ocean Bio-Chem ( NASDAQ:OBCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 5.0% during the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 127,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

