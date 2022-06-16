ODUWA Trading Up 24.6% Over Last Week (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,514.17 or 1.00089596 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00031967 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00019761 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001120 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.