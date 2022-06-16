Odyssey (OCN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Odyssey (OCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $610,747.69 and $178,175.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,674.37 or 0.99958826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001947 BTC.

About Odyssey

OCN is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.