Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Short Interest Update

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the May 15th total of 282,100 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODC. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 89,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 480,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ODC traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $25.93. 40,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,431. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $37.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.30. The company has a market cap of $190.12 million, a PE ratio of 217.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 900.00%.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

