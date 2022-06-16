Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Short Interest Update

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the May 15th total of 282,100 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODC. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 89,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 480,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 900.00%.
About Oil-Dri Co. of America (Get Rating)
Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.