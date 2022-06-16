Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Lowered to $72.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $81.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 39.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OLN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20. Olin has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Olin news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $351,615.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,962.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $560,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,595,576 shares of company stock worth $158,624,719 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Olin by 202.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,241,000 after acquiring an additional 930,144 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Olin by 33.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Olin by 9.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,198,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $154,326,000 after purchasing an additional 284,794 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 82,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

