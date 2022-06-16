On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $161.80

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 161.80 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 162.80 ($1.98), with a volume of 405181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170 ($2.06).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTB. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.03) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.07) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, On the Beach Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 394 ($4.78).

The stock has a market cap of £270.65 million and a PE ratio of -14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 215.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 244.54.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

