Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Short Interest Update

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the May 15th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 83,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,662. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.81. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.52.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,889.38% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ONTX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,116 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $635,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $493,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 66,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

