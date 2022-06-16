Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Director Purchases $44,164.78 in Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) Director Craig A. Collard bought 4,037 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $44,164.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,812.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OPNT stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.68). The business had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPNT. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 44,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

