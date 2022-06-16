Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 204.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,509 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after buying an additional 683,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,992,000 after purchasing an additional 226,177 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,342,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,146,000 after acquiring an additional 128,604 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $68.57. 231,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,722,647. The company has a market cap of $182.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.40.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

