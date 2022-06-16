Orbitcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $235,035.36 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (ORB) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $235,035.36 and $3.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,759.79 or 0.99847214 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00031132 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00206481 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00091998 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00111503 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00149723 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004685 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

