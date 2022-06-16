Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Down 30.0% in May

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,000 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 284,200 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 505,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Origin Agritech stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 43,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,726. Origin Agritech has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Origin Agritech in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Origin Agritech in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Origin Agritech by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Origin Agritech in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

