Origin Dollar (OUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $64.31 Million

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $64.31 million and $431,326.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,091.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,342.02 or 0.32704305 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00392183 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00073171 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00037158 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 64,567,019 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.