Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Insider Sells $137,186.14 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) insider Nathan Dickerman sold 75,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $137,186.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,364.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OUST traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.77. 2,150,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,316. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81. Ouster, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.69.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 44.00% and a negative net margin of 296.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ouster, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUST. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ouster by 243.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,099,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ouster by 593.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,370,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,580 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,625,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ouster by 2,074.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,633,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ouster in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,636,000. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ouster in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

