Oxen Hits 24 Hour Volume of $467,776.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001303 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $17.21 million and approximately $467,776.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oxen has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,494.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,223.50 or 0.05439245 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000270 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00022197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00223112 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00562740 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.27 or 0.00521342 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00069810 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,702,946 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

