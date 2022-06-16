Oxygen (OXY) Achieves Market Cap of $2.75 Million

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for $0.0792 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $556,706.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxygen has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 34,740,281 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.