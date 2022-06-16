PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 264.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,246 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $83.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.08. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

