Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Down 28.9% in May

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2022

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBYGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCFBY traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.73. 633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $12.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.3%.

About Pacific Basin Shipping (Get Rating)

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.