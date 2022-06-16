Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Down 28.9% in May

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCFBY traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.73. 633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $12.53.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.3%.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.