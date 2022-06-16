PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Stock Price Down 4.4%

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 413.80 ($5.02) and last traded at GBX 414 ($5.02). Approximately 450,190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 686,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 433.20 ($5.26).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PageGroup from GBX 760 ($9.22) to GBX 610 ($7.40) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 770 ($9.35) to GBX 700 ($8.50) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PageGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 618 ($7.50).

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 466.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 540.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

