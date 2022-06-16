Pallapay (PALLA) Reaches Market Cap of $8.11 Million

Pallapay (PALLA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 16th. Pallapay has a market capitalization of $8.11 million and approximately $226,740.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pallapay has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4,097.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,396.15 or 0.44882273 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00421674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00083934 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012281 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

