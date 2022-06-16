Parachute Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Parachute coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $212,362.52 and approximately $48,748.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 38.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00018640 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000170 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 599,906,412 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

