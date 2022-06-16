Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 1,165 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,276 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $772,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,175,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.78. 160,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,849,189. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.49. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.95 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $178.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

