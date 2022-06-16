Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 1,658 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 138.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after buying an additional 4,919,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,104,698,000 after buying an additional 896,553 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,709,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,349,000 after buying an additional 154,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,348,000 after buying an additional 337,741 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

NYSE:CCI traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.64. 37,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,130. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $157.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

