Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 5,542 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,207 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $944,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,359,424. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.71.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.