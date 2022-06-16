Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $636,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $8,877,050. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.55. The stock had a trading volume of 374,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,830,127. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $78.61. The firm has a market cap of $154.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Guggenheim raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

