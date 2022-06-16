Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.12.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,452. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.10 and a 200-day moving average of $92.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

