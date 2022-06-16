Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 192 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.69.

UPS traded down $3.45 on Thursday, reaching $172.43. 67,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,814. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.55. The company has a market cap of $150.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

