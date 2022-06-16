Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Get Rating) fell 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84. 74,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 260% from the average session volume of 20,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.60 million and a PE ratio of -1.23.

Get Pasofino Gold alerts:

Pasofino Gold Company Profile (CVE:VEIN)

Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire a 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pasofino Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pasofino Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.