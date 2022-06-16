Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the May 15th total of 7,670,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of Payoneer Global stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,124,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,810. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $136.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 101.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,622.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYO shares. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

