Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the May 15th total of 7,670,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of Payoneer Global stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,124,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,810. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $11.20.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $136.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYO shares. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
