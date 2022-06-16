PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Lynn A. Peterson Sells 7,000 Shares

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $563,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,856,251.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded down $6.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 2.74.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in PDC Energy by 4,577.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,266 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 252,744 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $4,423,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,595 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,219,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,023,000 after buying an additional 567,065 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

