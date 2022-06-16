Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 70.3% per year over the last three years. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 6.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.7%.

Shares of PEB opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.69. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 96,690 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000.

PEB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

