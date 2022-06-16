PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.72.
Shares of PMT stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,463,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $21.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.
