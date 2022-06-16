Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.82

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.82 and traded as low as $26.20. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares last traded at $26.20, with a volume of 756 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $147.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

In related news, COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 3rd quarter worth $4,211,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter worth $8,543,000. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

