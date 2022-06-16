Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Update

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,552,500 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the May 15th total of 1,923,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.3 days.
PMNXF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 41,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,190. Perseus Mining has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24.
