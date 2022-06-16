Perth Mint Gold Token Market Capitalization Tops $2.14 Million (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can currently be bought for $1,845.88 or 0.08727303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $2,743.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,260.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00112381 BTC.

About Perth Mint Gold Token

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

