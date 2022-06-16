Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $311.75

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 311.75 ($3.78) and traded as high as GBX 320 ($3.88). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 315.20 ($3.83), with a volume of 632,100 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.19) to GBX 470 ($5.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.22) to GBX 385 ($4.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 370 ($4.49) to GBX 330 ($4.01) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.77) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 472.86 ($5.74).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 310.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 378.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

In other news, insider Michael Iddon sold 60,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.13), for a total value of £205,530 ($249,459.89). Also, insider Lyssa McGowan acquired 32,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 309 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £99,884.25 ($121,233.46).

About Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

