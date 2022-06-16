Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PEYUF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Shares of PEYUF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 28,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,224. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.0387 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

