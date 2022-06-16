PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.24

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.24 and last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 2315 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGTI. StockNews.com began coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.34.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $358.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.25 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,369,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,021,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 7.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

