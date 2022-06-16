Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.39

Phoenix Global Resources plc (LON:PGRGet Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.39 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.60 ($0.06). Phoenix Global Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.55 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,154 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Phoenix Global Resources in a report on Friday, May 27th.

The stock has a market cap of £130.97 million and a PE ratio of -6.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38,181.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.28.

About Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR)

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Argentina. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited.

