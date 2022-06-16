Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Cap Hits $217,999.82

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $217,999.82 and $3,923.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00008870 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

