PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the May 15th total of 276,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 959,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 54,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,932.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 26,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PDI traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,828. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $20.29 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.82%.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

