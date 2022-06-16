PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the May 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 15.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period.

NYSE:PFN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 385,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,355. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.10%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

