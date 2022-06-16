Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,392 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,000. PayPal comprises approximately 2.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

