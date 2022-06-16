Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.83 Million in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 248,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,000. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April accounts for approximately 5.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KAPR. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

KAPR opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.28. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $28.59.

