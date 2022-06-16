Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 97,505 Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 97,505 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AR. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,064.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,140.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.05.

NYSE:AR opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 3.71. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $48.80.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $786.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,027,352 shares of company stock valued at $35,704,600. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

